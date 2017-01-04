Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

What Type of Leader Are You? [Infographic]

You may have experienced the boss who was too timid to be effective, or the coworker who seemed to be a natural at bringing people together around a project.

But what about you? What are your strengths and weaknesses as a leader?

An infographic published by Headway Capital offers a short quiz to see what type of leader you are, and then offers tips on when to use your strengths and how to improve your weaknesses.

For example, a commanding leader can corrode morale in everyday situations, but that may be just the type of person needed in a crisis, the infographic suggests.

And though a coach-type leader may be effective at helping employees improve themselves, that same person may need to take on traits of other leadership styles when attempting to get quick results on a project.


To see what type of leader you are, take a look at the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

