B2B buyers and marketers agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the buying process: Buyers are investigating more on their own and taking more control, according to recent research from Considered Content.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 and January 2022 among 150 B2B buyers and 150 B2B in-house marketers.

Two-thirds of B2B buyers say they are now "self-serving" more information before contacting vendors.

Some 74% of B2B marketers say they are seeing customers taking more control over the buying process.

More than half (53%) of B2B buyers say they would ideally like to buy without interacting with a salesperson at all.

One-fourth of B2B buyers say they want to be able to get all the necessary information about a product/service online before contacting a salesperson. However, only 9% of B2B marketers say their firm offers all information online.

Some 52% of B2B buyers say they will never go back to their pre-pandemic way of buying, and 63% of B2B marketers agree that customer behavior has permanently changed.

