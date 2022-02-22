B2B buyers and marketers agree that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the buying process: Buyers are investigating more on their own and taking more control, according to recent research from Considered Content.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 and January 2022 among 150 B2B buyers and 150 B2B in-house marketers.
Two-thirds of B2B buyers say they are now "self-serving" more information before contacting vendors.
Some 74% of B2B marketers say they are seeing customers taking more control over the buying process.
More than half (53%) of B2B buyers say they would ideally like to buy without interacting with a salesperson at all.
One-fourth of B2B buyers say they want to be able to get all the necessary information about a product/service online before contacting a salesperson. However, only 9% of B2B marketers say their firm offers all information online.
Some 52% of B2B buyers say they will never go back to their pre-pandemic way of buying, and 63% of B2B marketers agree that customer behavior has permanently changed.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 and January 2022 among 150 B2B buyers and 150 B2B in-house marketers.
Continue reading "The Rise of the Self-Service B2B Buyer" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Marketing Strategy Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Marketing Strategy:
- The Critical Risks That Threaten the World [Infographic]
- What to Do Before You Launch: Jimmy Rose on Marketing Smarts [Podcast]
- How to Conquer Remote Selling Challenges and Reach the Top of the Leaderboard
- Inspire More Switches: How to Win Customers From Your B2B Competitors
- B2B Tech Marketing Budget Trends for 2022
- Four Ways to Use Customer Surveys to Boost Lead Conversion