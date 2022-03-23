Register now for the spring B2B Forum Online and get a FREE PRO Membership ($595 value) when you sign up!
Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

B2B marketers say the biggest benefits of a data-driven demand generation strategy are better lead quality and better customer experiences, according to recent research from Act-On and Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between January 17, 2022, and January 25, 2022, among 115 B2B marketing professionals.

Respondents say the most important benefits of executing an effective data-driven demand generation strategy are improved lead quality (49% cite as a top benefit), improved customer experiences (39%), increased campaign ROI (36%), and more leads (35%).

Most important benefits of a data-driven demand generation strategy

Some 95% of B2B marketers believe that demand generation is significantly improved when a data-driven strategy is used.

 

Demand generation is improved when a data-driven strategy is used

B2B marketers say the most challenging aspects of using data to drive demand are measuring results (41% cite as a top challenge), making data actionable (39%), identifying target audiences/accounts (33%), and aligning the priorities of Marketing and Sales (33%).

The most challenging aspects of using data to drive demand

Most (54%) B2B marketers somewhat agree that the quality of their data allows them to make effective decisions on where to spend marketing and/or sales resources.

The quality of data somewhat affects the ability to make decisions on where to spend resources

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted between January 17, 2022, and January 25, 2022, among 115 B2B marketing professionals.

Continue reading "The Top Benefits of a Data-Driven B2B Demand Gen Strategy" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.

Sign in with your preferred account, below.

Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2022 + a year of PRO.