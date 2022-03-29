Full-time workers would like to see their employers prioritize work-life balance and invest more in team-building events to foster a stronger company culture, according to recent research from HubSpot.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2021 among 4,008 full-time employees over the age of 18 in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Some 47% of respondents rank work-life balance as the most important aspect of a company culture.
Workers say the top area they'd like to see their employer invest in to foster a stronger culture is in engagement and team-building events (30% cite).
Full-time employees say the top action they would like to see their employer take to help alleviate worker stress/reduce burnout is to allow for flexible time off.
Some 55% of workers say they would prefer a salary increase over a four-day workweek and 45% say they would prefer a four-day workweek over a salary increase.
Some 36% of workers say they would rather visit the dentist monthly than work from the office five days a week.
