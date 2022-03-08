What do people expect of brand accounts on Twitter?

The social network recently released a report based on survey data and internal data to help marketers find the right tone, topics, and engagement approaches.

An infographic (below) summarizes key findings from the research.

The piece looks at engagement trends on Twitter with brand accounts, how Twitter users feel about being sold to, the effectiveness of jokes/humor, which topics people feel it is appropriate for brands to weigh in on, and how certain audience reactions are tied to other reactions.

Check out the infographic: