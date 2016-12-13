Spanning the Decades: How to Market to Each Generation on Social Media [Infographic]

There are over 2.3 billion active social media users in the world, across all generations, but each generation interacts with social media differently, according to an infographic by WebpageFX.

Will your social strategy work for all of them? Are you speaking to your target audience in the most effective way?

For example, 32% of teens say Instagram is their favorite social media platform, whereas only 8% of Generation X even uses the platform actively, data cited in the infographic claims.

And as Generation Z moves away from Facebook and email, the best ways to reach this group are user-generated content campaigns and incentives for participation, WebpageFX suggests.

More than half (58%) of Baby Boomers, on the other hand, are willing to visit a company's website after encountering the brand on social media. And since 84% of Boomers have Facebook profiles, placing links in your Facebook ads may be a smart move.





For more on how each generation interacts with the major social platforms, check out the infographic:





