My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Why Instagram Matters to Marketing [Infographic]

by   |    |  2,086 views
Email
Top

Instagram can be a boon for marketers. But, if you don't use the platform in your daily life, then knowing how to take advantage of it from a marketing angle can be tricky.

And even if you do use it on a personal level, translating that knowledge to the business world can be a challenge. 

Understanding how Instagram can benefit your business is important, an infographic from WebpageFX points out. With 28% of the US on Instagramand 300 million daily users worldwideit's not a platform that can be ignored.

So how are you using Instagram? Do your posts follow best-practices? Are the hashtags you use among the top 10?

Check out the infographic to find out:



Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Big Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!