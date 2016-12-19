Why Instagram Matters to Marketing [Infographic]

Instagram can be a boon for marketers. But, if you don't use the platform in your daily life, then knowing how to take advantage of it from a marketing angle can be tricky.
And even if you do use it on a personal level, translating that knowledge to the business world can be a challenge.
Understanding how Instagram can benefit your business is important, an infographic from WebpageFX points out. With 28% of the US on Instagram—and 300 million daily users worldwide—it's not a platform that can be ignored.
So how are you using Instagram? Do your posts follow best-practices? Are the hashtags you use among the top 10?
Check out the infographic to find out:
