Why Instagram Matters to Marketing [Infographic]

Instagram can be a boon for marketers. But, if you don't use the platform in your daily life, then knowing how to take advantage of it from a marketing angle can be tricky.

And even if you do use it on a personal level, translating that knowledge to the business world can be a challenge.

Understanding how Instagram can benefit your business is important, an infographic from WebpageFX points out. With 28% of the US on Instagram—and 300 million daily users worldwide—it's not a platform that can be ignored.

So how are you using Instagram? Do your posts follow best-practices? Are the hashtags you use among the top 10?

Check out the infographic to find out:





Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!