How Our Brain Processes Different Kinds of Content [Infographic]

by   |    |  2,195 views
Marketers often talk about getting inside the heads of their consumers, though it may be more useful to talk about getting inside their brains, an infographic from MainPath Marketing shows.

Think of it this way: Getting inside your consumers' heads involves understanding likes, dislikes, and how they feel about your brand.

Getting inside your consumers' brains means exploring how your content influences and engages consumers—how they interpret the things they see, read, and hear. 

For example, written content—such as e-books and blogscan be effective when creating relationships, whereas interactive content might help you engage readers on a more personal level and create more memorable experiences, the infographic explains.

For more tips on how to choose the right medium for your message, check out the infographic:


 


