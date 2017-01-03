10 Rules for Effective Facebook Marketing [Infographic]

"Focus on your fans first," begins a Visme infographic that offers tips on Facebook marketing, based on an article by Mike Gingerich.

That may have been the mantra when your brand started on Facebook, but do all your posts still follow that rule?

How about hashtags? The infographic advises using them sparingly and making them short and sweet. Is your brand guilty of overtagging, or do you have a hashtag strategy that works?

And be sure you know your tools: "Facebook now lets business owners add CTAs to link posts using a tool called the Power Editor," the infographic points out.

For more quick tips on how to get the most out of your Facebook marketing, check out the infographic:





