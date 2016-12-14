How B2B Companies Are Using Marketing Automation

More than three-quarters (78%) of B2B organizations are using marketing automation tools, according to recent research from Dun & Bradstreet and Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey of more than 200 B2B executives (50% work for firms with 50 or fewer employees).
Some 46% of respondents say their B2B firm makes extensive use of marketing automation tools, whereas 32% say their B2B firm makes limited use of marketing automation tools.
Respondents say the top goals of using marketing automation tools are improving lead nurturing (63% cite it as a goal), increasing lead generation (59%), and increasing sales revenue (46%).
B2B marketers say the top barriers to marketing automation success are lack of an effective strategy (49% cite it as an issue), inadequate contact data quality (39%), and the complexity of systems (37%).
I'm not at all surprised by these numbers. I see businesses struggle in all these areas every single day in my marketing automation practice. The solutions are technologically sound. It's how they're implemented and managed that's a problem. Strategy or a lack thereof is the #1 contributor to automation failures. In my opinion.