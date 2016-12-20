Video Viewing on Social Networks: Trends and Consumer Preferences

Consumers are spending six hours per week, on average, watching video content on social networks, according to recent research from Brightcove.

The report was based on data from a survey of 5,500 consumers age 18 and older in Australia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

More than two-thirds (67%) of respondents say the amount of video they watch on social networks has increased in the past year; 60% expect to watch more video on social networks next year.

Consumers in the United States say they watch an hour of video per day on social networks, on average.





The most popular video content types on social networks are music videos (56% of consumers say they watch), user-generated pieces (53%), and movie trailers (52%).

Some 62% of respondents say they discover videos on social media when they appear in their news feed; 49% see videos when others post them; and 46% say they actively look for videos on social media.

Consumers say half of their social video views take place on YouTube, 36% on Facebook, and the remaining 14% on other networks, such as Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram.

Most consumers (85%) say they interact with brands on social media; 45% say they watch brand videos on social media.

