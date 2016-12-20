My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Video Viewing on Social Networks: Trends and Consumer Preferences

by   |    |  806 views
Email
Top

Consumers are spending six hours per week, on average, watching video content on social networks, according to recent research from Brightcove.

The report was based on data from a survey of 5,500 consumers age 18 and older in Australia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

More than two-thirds (67%) of respondents say the amount of video they watch on social networks has increased in the past year; 60% expect to watch more video on social networks next year.

Consumers in the United States say they watch an hour of video per day on social networks, on average.


The most popular video content types on social networks are music videos (56% of consumers say they watch), user-generated pieces (53%), and movie trailers (52%).

Some 62% of respondents say they discover videos on social media when they appear in their news feed; 49% see videos when others post them; and 46% say they actively look for videos on social media.

Consumers say half of their social video views take place on YouTube, 36% on Facebook, and the remaining 14% on other networks, such as Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram.

Most consumers (85%) say they interact with brands on social media; 45% say they watch brand videos on social media.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 5,500 consumers age 18 and older in Australia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States.


Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

ContentFacebookResearch SummariesSocial MediaSocial NetworkingSurvey DataVideosYouTube

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!