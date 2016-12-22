My Cart (0)
SMB Owners' Top Priorities for 2017

by   |    |  460 views
Most owners of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) say attracting and retaining customers is their top priority for the year ahead, according to recent research from GetApp.

Some 57.6% of respondents say attracting and retaining customers is their biggest priority for 2017.

Next is reducing costs (12.6% cite it as their biggest priority).

Other top goals include improving technology infrastructure (7.8%), speeding up payments/invoicing (6.6%), better tracking workflows (6%), and reducing the amount of time spent on administrative tasks (6%).


About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 500 owners of SMBs in the United States. All respondents were between 25 and 54 years old.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

