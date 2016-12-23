My Cart (0)
Marketers' Top Investment Priorities for 2017

Digital advertising and customer events are marketers' top areas for planned investment in 2017, according to recent research from Autopilot.

The report was based on data from a survey of 505 marketing decision-makers based in the United States.

Some 30% of marketers say they plan to invest in digital advertising in 2017, and 30% plan to invest in customer events.

Other top areas for planned investment include email marketing (26% of marketers plan to invest), social media (26%), content development (24%), and customer loyalty (24%).


Marketers say their biggest priorities for 2017 are to grow brand awareness (23% cite it as their top goal), to convert more leads to sales (20.4%), and to generate more leads (18.4%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 505 marketing decision makers based in the United States.


