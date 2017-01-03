The Most Effective Digital Channels to Include in 2017 Marketing Plans

Marketers expect brand websites to be the most effective digital channel in 2017, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2016 of 265 marketers (47% B2B, 35% B2C, 18% both B2B and B2C).

Some 63% of respondents say brand websites are one of the most effective channels to include in a 2017 digital marketing plan; 52% say email is one of the most effective channels to include; 49% say social media; and 31% cite organic search.

Respondents say the most difficult channels to execute in a digital marketing plan are brand websites (40% cite as a difficult channel), social media (40%), and organic search (39%).





Some 51% of respondents say the effectiveness of digital marketing channels is increasing marginally over time, and 37% say it is increasing significantly; 10% say effectiveness is decreasing marginally, and 2% say it is decreasing significantly.

