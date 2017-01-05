Executives' Marketing Technology Budget Plans for 2017

Some 70% of senior executives say they expect to spend more money on marketing technology in 2017 than they did in 2016, according to recent research from Conductor.

The report was based on data from a survey of 387 senior marketing executives (32% work for B2B-focused companies, and the rest work for B2C/hybrid companies).

Nearly one-third (32%) of the marketing executives surveyed say they expect to spend 1% to 10% more on marketing technology in 2017 than they did in 2016.

Some 38% of respondents expect to increase marketing technology spend by more than 10%.





Some 38% of respondents say their company uses 6-10 marketing technologies; 24% say their company uses 10-20 technologies:

And 82% of executives say their company adopted 1-5 new marketing technology products in 2016:

