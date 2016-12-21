2017's Top 10 Digital Branding and Marketing Trends [Infographic]

Planning your digital marketing efforts for the coming year? Digital marketing and branding agency Borenstein Group offers some advice about the top trends it anticipates for 2017.

"It's time to re-evaluate and rebalance the digital approach for your company," writes Gal Borenstein in his introduction to an infographic that lays out those trends.

Among his pointers: "Cognitive insights derived from advanced analytics will help marketers better understand and predict digital behavior."

Also, as mobile comes to dominate search, GPS-based SEO will overtake keywords, he foresees.

For much more on what's might be right around the corner for digital marketing, check out the infographic:





