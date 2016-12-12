The Top 20 Digital Marketing Influencers

Who reaches the most digital marketers on social media? Which influencers have the biggest impact on digital marketing discussions in the United States?

To find out, Apollo Target identified the people who publish the most-shared content about digital marketing on Twitter as well as those who have the largest followings of digital marketers on Twitter.

The full report identifies the 300 people who most influence digital marketers in the United States, and also breaks down the list by category (writers, consultants, etc.).

The two people in the US with the largest digital marketer Twitter followings are Rand Fishkin of Moz and MarketingProfs' Ann Handley.

Matt Heinz of Heinz Marketing, Joe Pulizzi of the Content Marketing Institute, and Jay Baer of Convince and Convert are the people who publish the most-influential digital marketing content.





About the research: The report was based on an analysis of 2016 Twitter data. The researchers identified the people who publish the most-shared content about digital marketing on Twitter as well as those who have the largest followers of digital marketers on Twitter.

