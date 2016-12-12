The Top 20 Digital Marketing Influencers

Who reaches the most digital marketers on social media? Which influencers have the biggest impact on digital marketing discussions in the United States?
To find out, Apollo Target identified the people who publish the most-shared content about digital marketing on Twitter as well as those who have the largest followings of digital marketers on Twitter.
The full report identifies the 300 people who most influence digital marketers in the United States, and also breaks down the list by category (writers, consultants, etc.).
The two people in the US with the largest digital marketer Twitter followings are Rand Fishkin of Moz and MarketingProfs' Ann Handley.
Matt Heinz of Heinz Marketing, Joe Pulizzi of the Content Marketing Institute, and Jay Baer of Convince and Convert are the people who publish the most-influential digital marketing content.
About the research: The report was based on an analysis of 2016 Twitter data. The researchers identified the people who publish the most-shared content about digital marketing on Twitter as well as those who have the largest followers of digital marketers on Twitter.
You have to pay $295 to get the full report. Per the email you get after you've downloaded the excerpt: "The redacted version of the report just shows the top influencer in each category, plus the top 15 individual influencers overall. Therefore it really only scratches the surface of the wealth of information on the 300 top digital marketing influencers contained in the full report."
To balance out my complaint (and I mean this) - Ayaz, these survey articles you do are generally awesome. I'm practically addicted to them. Thank you!
Thanks Pam for highlighting that, there is indeed a charge for the full report. The redacted version does have a bit more info, but not the complete data. Also, thanks so much for the kind words -- glad you're enjoying the pieces!