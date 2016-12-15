My Cart (0)
B2B Content-Enabled Campaigns: Top Trends, Benefits, and Goals

Two-thirds of B2B marketers say they are conducting content-enabled campaigns—digital campaigns in which content is the primary value offer rather than a product/service—according to recent research from SnapApp and Demand Gen Report.

The report was based on data from a survey of 100+ B2B marketers.

Some 41% of respondents say content-enabled campaigns have 20-30% higher open rates than traditional campaigns; 13% say content-enable campaigns have open rates that are more than 30% higher than traditional campaigns.

Some 41% of respondents say content-enabled campaigns have 5-10% higher click-through rates than traditional campaigns; 25% say content-enabled campaigns have 10-20% higher click-through rates than traditional campaigns.


Two-thirds of B2B marketers say content-enabled campaigns help at the top of the sales funnel by increasing the response rate they get to offers; 37% say content-enabled campaigns help in the middle of the funnel by accelerating lead nurturing.

B2B marketers say their top reasons for launching content-enabled campaigns are to capture more leads (74% cite as a goal), move prospects through the sales funnel (68%), and educate audiences (68%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of more than one hundred B2B marketers.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs.

