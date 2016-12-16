Global Advertising Forecast for 2017

Global advertising spending is forecast to reach $547 billion in 2017, up 4.4% from 2016 ad spend levels, according to recent research from GroupM.

The researchers predict that the United States and China will account for half of all net advertising growth 2017, with China responsible for slightly more growth than the US.

Advertising spend is forecast to increase 2.6% in North America in 2017.

Digital is expected to account for 33% of all advertising spend in 2017.

Some 77 cents of every new advertising dollar is forecast to go toward digital channels in 2017; 17 cents of every new advertising dollar is forecast to go toward television in 2017.





