My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Global Advertising Forecast for 2017

by   |    |  707 views
Email
Top

Global advertising spending is forecast to reach $547 billion in 2017, up 4.4% from 2016 ad spend levels, according to recent research from GroupM.

The researchers predict that the United States and China will account for half of all net advertising growth 2017, with China responsible for slightly more growth than the US.

Advertising spend is forecast to increase 2.6% in North America in 2017.

Digital is expected to account for 33% of all advertising spend in 2017.

Some 77 cents of every new advertising dollar is forecast to go toward digital channels in 2017; 17 cents of every new advertising dollar is forecast to go toward television in 2017.


 


Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!