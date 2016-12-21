America's Relationship With Work Email [Infographic]

Some 30% of Americans say they have their work email open constantly, according to recent research from ReachMail.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 adults in the United States who say email is significant to their work.

Some 54% of respondents say they check their work email multiple times a day, though not constantly; just 16% say they check email only once a day.

Some 71% of respondents say they check email for the first time each workday between 5 AM and 9 AM; 70% of respondents check work email for the last time after 6 PM.

More than half (58%) of those surveyed say they respond to most work emails, on average, within one hour; 26% say they typically respond within 1-6 hours, 11% within 6-24 hours, and 5% take more than 24 hours.





