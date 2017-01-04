The Most Effective SEO Tactics

Marketers say creating relevant content is the most effective search engine optimization (SEO) tactic, according to recent research from Ascend2.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2016 of 256 marketers (45% of whom work for B2B-focused companies, 36% for B2C-focused companies, and 19% for hybrid companies).
Some 57% of respondents say relevant content creation is a highly effective SEO tactic.
Other top tactics cited are keyword/phrase research (49% cite as highly effective), social media integration (39%), and external/internal linking (36%).
Marketers say the most difficult to execute SEO tactics are relevant content creation (48% cite it as one of the most difficult to execute), external/internal linking (45%), keyword/phrase research (35%), and increasing webpage load speed (32%).
Interesting research, I'm not surprised to read that content is the most effective tactic - after all, content is king. :)
