The Most Effective SEO Tactics

by   |    |  1,344 views
Marketers say creating relevant content is the most effective search engine optimization (SEO) tactic, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2016 of 256 marketers (45% of whom work for B2B-focused companies, 36% for B2C-focused companies, and 19% for hybrid companies).

Some 57% of respondents say relevant content creation is a highly effective SEO tactic.

Other top tactics cited are keyword/phrase research (49% cite as highly effective), social media integration (39%), and external/internal linking (36%).


Marketers say the most difficult to execute SEO tactics are relevant content creation (48% cite it as one of the most difficult to execute), external/internal linking (45%), keyword/phrase research (35%), and increasing webpage load speed (32%).

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

  • by Alexa Wed Jan 4, 2017 via web

    Interesting research, I'm not surprised to read that content is the most effective tactic - after all, content is king. :)
    Creating valuable content is hard and takes a lot of time, effort, energy and of course, knowledge. In my opinion, SEO is all about content marketing. I came across this marketing guide https://www.ucraft.com/the-definitive-web-marketing-guide, it explains all the tactics mentioned in that survey and covers both SEO and content marketing.

