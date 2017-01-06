Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

Newspaper Readership Trends by Platform and Age

Newspapers reach 169 million adults in the United States each month via print and digital, according to recent research from Nielsen Scarborough.

The report was based on Nielsen newspaper readership data. The researchers looked at how many adults in the United States consumed newspaper content via print, the Web, and mobile in the previous 30 days.

Some 69% of US adults access content from newspaper publishers each month, the analysis found.

Just over half (51%) of US adults who read newspaper content do so via print exclusively; 49% access newspaper content via at least one digital platform, with 30% reading via some combination of digital and print.


Some 54% of print newspaper readers are age 50 or older; 66% of readers who access newspaper content via digital channels are under the age of 50.

About the research: The report was based on Nielsen newspaper readership data. The researchers looked at how many adults in the United States consumed newspaper content via print, the Web, and/or mobile in the past 30 days.


