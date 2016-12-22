2016 Yearend Episode: Memorable Holiday Marketing Campaigns
- Mack Collier, Kerry O'Shea Gorgone
- Wednesday, December 14, 2016
- 31:00
Our special yearend episodes for 2013, 2014, and 2015 that featured a group of marketing stars were so popular that we've decided to continue the tradition of having a special yearend edition of the Marketing Smarts podcast!
To get you holiday-ready, we've produced an episode featuring eight of the smartest marketers in the business, all sharing their favorite holiday marketing campaign (and explaining what made each so memorable).
Our guests share their insight, complete with how-to advice and examples, so you can jump into 2017 with a whole new approach to marketing.
At this point, inviting Mack Collier to guest host with me is as much a tradition as the episode itself. Mack's a social strategist, speaker, author of the book Think Like a Rock Star, and the host of the Fan-Damn-Tastic Marketing Show. (Check out his guest turns on Marketing Smarts: episode 94 about his book, Think Like a Rock Star, and episode 187 about marketing conferences.)
This final episode of 2016 features all-new Marketing Smarts content from authors, thought leaders, strategists, and big-brand marketers. Listen to the show and find out what the best marketers in the industry say makes for a memorable campaign. For each guest's prior full Marketing Smarts interviews, click the episode number:
- Mark W. Schaefer, globally recognized blogger, speaker, educator, and consultant, and author several bestselling books, including The Tao of Twitter and The Content Code. Marketing Smarts episodes 176, 150 and 89
- Guy Kawasaki, chief evangelist of online graphics-design service Canva, sought after speaker, and author of 13 books, including Art of the Start 2.0 and The Art of Social Media (co-written with Peg Fitzpatrick). Marketing Smarts episode 172
- Ron Ploof, business storytelling expert, consultant, and creator of the "StoryHow Pitch Deck" for transforming messages and ideas into effective business stories. Ron also hosts The Griddle Cakes Radio storytelling podcast. Marketing Smarts episode 232
- Marsha Collier, best-selling author of 32 books, including eBay for Dummies (in its 9th edition). An expert in customer relationships, social business, and e-commerce, Marsha also hosts the popular Computer and Technology Radio podcast. Marketing Smarts episode 246
- Chris Brogan, CEO of Owner Media Group, which provides strategy and skills for the modern business. Chris is also a marketing consultant and a sought-after speaker, as well as the author of several bestselling books, including Trust Agents (co-written with Julien Smith) and The Freaks Shall Inherit the Earth. Marketing Smarts episodes 123 and 198
- Jason Falls, digital strategist, speaker, and author. Jason wrote The Rebel's Guide to Email Marketing (co-written with D.J. Waldow) and No BS Social Media (co-written with Erik Deckers). Jason is a leading practitioner and analyst in the social listening and social intelligence space. Marketing Smarts episodes 78 and 228
- Peter Shankman, founder and CEO of The Geek Factory Inc., a boutique social media, marketing, and PR strategy firm with clients worldwide. He also founded the online business community ShankMinds: Breakthrough. Peter is a popular speaker and the author several bestselling books, including Nice Companies Finish First and Zombie Loyalists. Marketing Smarts episodes 85 and 163
- Amanda Holmes, CEO of sales consulting firm Chet Holmes International, and CMO of Divine Bliss International. Marketing Smarts episode 194
This special episode is action-packed! Be sure to listen to the entire show, which you can do above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode!
You can check out this pinboard to see the holiday ads discussed on the podcast:
And for more information about my co-host, Mack, visit MackCollier.com or follow him on Twitter: @MackCollier.
Eight smart marketers: Mark Schaefer, Guy Kawasaki, Ron Ploof, Marsha Collier, Chris Brogan, Jason Falls, Peter Shankman, and Amanda Holmes.
Mack Collier is a social-media strategist based in Alabama. He helps companies build programs and initiatives that let them better connect with their customers and advocates. His podcast, The Fan-Damn-Tastic Marketing Show, discusses ways that brands can turn customers into fans. His first book, Think Like a Rock Star: How to Create Social Media and Marketing Strategies That Turn Customers Into Fans, was published in April 2013 by McGraw-Hill.
Twitter: @MackCollier
LinkedIn: Mack Collier
Kerry O'Shea Gorgone is senior program manager, enterprise learning, at MarketingProfs. She's also a speaker, writer, attorney, and educator. She hosts and produces the weekly Marketing Smarts podcast. To contact Kerry about being a guest on Marketing Smarts, send her an email, or you can find her on Twitter (@KerryGorgone) and on her personal blog.
