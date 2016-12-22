2016 Yearend Episode: Memorable Holiday Marketing Campaigns

Sign up to gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... It's FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Our special yearend episodes for 2013, 2014, and 2015 that featured a group of marketing stars were so popular that we've decided to continue the tradition of having a special yearend edition of the Marketing Smarts podcast!

To get you holiday-ready, we've produced an episode featuring eight of the smartest marketers in the business, all sharing their favorite holiday marketing campaign (and explaining what made each so memorable).

Our guests share their insight, complete with how-to advice and examples, so you can jump into 2017 with a whole new approach to marketing.

At this point, inviting Mack Collier to guest host with me is as much a tradition as the episode itself. Mack's a social strategist, speaker, author of the book Think Like a Rock Star, and the host of the Fan-Damn-Tastic Marketing Show. (Check out his guest turns on Marketing Smarts: episode 94 about his book, Think Like a Rock Star, and episode 187 about marketing conferences.)

This final episode of 2016 features all-new Marketing Smarts content from authors, thought leaders, strategists, and big-brand marketers. Listen to the show and find out what the best marketers in the industry say makes for a memorable campaign. For each guest's prior full Marketing Smarts interviews, click the episode number:





This special episode is action-packed! Be sure to listen to the entire show, which you can do above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode!

You can check out this pinboard to see the holiday ads discussed on the podcast:







And for more information about my co-host, Mack, visit MackCollier.com or follow him on Twitter: @MackCollier.

Music credit: Noam Weinstein.

This marketing podcast was created and published by MarketingProfs.