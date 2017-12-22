101 Fascinating Facts About Domain Names [Infographic]

"Domain names play a crucial role in branding and SEO of a website," begins an infographic by review site Website Builder.

So it's important to think about your business's website domains carefully, understand how they work, and know your resources for purchasing and maintaining them.

The infographic explains all that and more about domains, from the parsing of a URL to a timeline of domain names. (The first domain to be registered was symbolics.com in 1985!)

It also answers some common questions about domains and SEO. For example, avoid using numbers and hyphens in a domain name, the graphic suggests, and keep your domain name as short as possible.

For more history on domains and tips on how to use them, check out the graphic. Just tap or click to see a larger version.





