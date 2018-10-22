You've worked hard to put your lead management process in place. You have defined your waterfall and you have a well-running execution model for how to treat leads as they stream through the system. Lead scoring is working well. Fields are defined in CRM, and you have a steady flow of Sales-ready leads going to the business-development reps.

Your machine is working, and now you are ready to begin an account-based marketing (ABM) program.

Surely you can leverage the efficient machine you've already built for lead management, right?

Wrong!

Although the parts are generally the same, a lead management process for ABM is another animal entirely—and wildly different from what you are now probably doing. Key changes include a different...

  • Definition of lead management
  • Mindset
  • Process flow
  • Interactions
  • Set of key performance indicators (KPIs)
  • Use of technology systems

Defining Lead Management for ABM

Most current lead management processes are structured for regular demand generation, not ABM. So, the first step is to create a working definition for ABM lead management vs. traditional lead management (LM).

Traditional LM generates qualified leads, passes them (hopefully) seamlessly and efficiently to Sales, and Sales/Marketing processes them through to close.

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Take the first step (it's free).

Already a registered user? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Debbie Qaqish

Debbie Qaqish is principal partner and chief strategy officer for The Pedowitz Group, a revenue marketing agency. She is the author of Rise of the Revenue Marketer, chancellor of Revenue Marketing University, and host of Revenue Marketing Radio. Reach her via Debbie@Pedowitzgroup.com or 770-331-4443.

LinkedIn: Debbie Qaqish

Learning to Fully Live Again