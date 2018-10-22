You've worked hard to put your lead management process in place. You have defined your waterfall and you have a well-running execution model for how to treat leads as they stream through the system. Lead scoring is working well. Fields are defined in CRM, and you have a steady flow of Sales-ready leads going to the business-development reps.
Your machine is working, and now you are ready to begin an account-based marketing (ABM) program.
Surely you can leverage the efficient machine you've already built for lead management, right?
Wrong!
Although the parts are generally the same, a lead management process for ABM is another animal entirely—and wildly different from what you are now probably doing. Key changes include a different...
- Definition of lead management
- Mindset
- Process flow
- Interactions
- Set of key performance indicators (KPIs)
- Use of technology systems
Defining Lead Management for ABM
Most current lead management processes are structured for regular demand generation, not ABM. So, the first step is to create a working definition for ABM lead management vs. traditional lead management (LM).
Traditional LM generates qualified leads, passes them (hopefully) seamlessly and efficiently to Sales, and Sales/Marketing processes them through to close.
