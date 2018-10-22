You've worked hard to put your lead management process in place. You have defined your waterfall and you have a well-running execution model for how to treat leads as they stream through the system. Lead scoring is working well. Fields are defined in CRM, and you have a steady flow of Sales-ready leads going to the business-development reps.

Your machine is working, and now you are ready to begin an account-based marketing (ABM) program.

Surely you can leverage the efficient machine you've already built for lead management, right?

Wrong!

Although the parts are generally the same, a lead management process for ABM is another animal entirely—and wildly different from what you are now probably doing. Key changes include a different...

Definition of lead management

Mindset

Process flow

Interactions

Set of key performance indicators (KPIs)

Use of technology systems

Defining Lead Management for ABM

Most current lead management processes are structured for regular demand generation, not ABM. So, the first step is to create a working definition for ABM lead management vs. traditional lead management (LM).

Traditional LM generates qualified leads, passes them (hopefully) seamlessly and efficiently to Sales, and Sales/Marketing processes them through to close.