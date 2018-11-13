Few marketers would argue against the benefits of exhibiting at a tradeshow. Businesses of any size can easily gain exposure to hundreds, if not thousands, of high-quality leads in a single space.

But many marketers focus so much on lead capture that they forget a critical component to their tradeshow strategy: the follow-up plan.

Following up with leads while they're still interested in your company is the key to getting the best return on investment from tradeshows. With the right follow-up campaign, you can ensure that the time, money, and effort you've invested into a tradeshow don't go to waste.

Here are six tips that will help you nurture new leads into valuable customers.

Tip No. 1: Have a system for collecting and distributing leads

Tradeshows are bustling with activity. If you aren't organized from the start, it's all too easy to lose your prospect's information or miss important details that could later help your sales team.

Before the event, gather your team and establish a system for collecting and distributing leads. Everyone should be on the same page regarding how information will be collected from attendees, who will be collecting it, and where the collected information will go until it's time to follow up.

Whether you decide to use lead-capture software is up to you, of course. Technology can make the lead capture process easier, but you may want to have a backup strategy in case your technology fails.