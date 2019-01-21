There are thousands of time-management and productivity tips and systems out there, but with so much information available, it's hard to know what works and what doesn't.

What can you do today that will boost your productivity throughout the year ahead?

We at RAIN Group have studied productivity for years and successfully put the lessons learned into practice at our own firm.

If you want to be at your productive best in 2019—and beyond—here are 28 of the best productivity hacks that you can start applying right now to boost your work results tremendously.

1. Talk to yourself: Research has shown that "inner speech" averages around 4,000 words per minute. Make sure these words to yourself are positive, reinforcing that you can do and achieve what you set out to.

2. Say "3... 2... 1... Go!": Having a hard time getting started? Count down from three and just start. The longer you wait, the more you'll talk yourself out of doing the task.

3. Say "When I, Then I.": Want to do something? Plan it out for a specific time. For example, "When I get to work, I will start immediately on my greatest-impact activity." Being specific about your implementation intention drives goal attainment. Then...

4. Ask, "Will I?": Telling yourself to do something at a specific time helps. Asking yourself whether you will do it makes the likelihood that you will that much stronger.