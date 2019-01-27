Take a page from the book of small-company marketers—and you just might be surprised by the results.

While working on the 2019 Marketer Happiness Report, we looked at the data by company size.

It wasn't surprising that the reported behaviors of marketers at the smallest of companies often differed from those at larger companies—but it got us thinking...

Are there things these small-company marketers are doing, in some cases out of necessity, that we should all consider incorporating into our routines? Is their hustle something we could all learn from?

The report found that these marketers are more likely than the rest of us to do the following.

1. Learn to use more tech tools



Fully 92% of marketers surveyed reported that they make time to learn at least one new technology per year. And those who work for small businesses are more likely to learn to use more tools than those at larger companies.



