Via the World Wide Web, you can potentially reach millions all around the globe as soon as your site goes live.

Unfortunately, that rarely ever happens.

The Web has become a highly competitive place, and every day it's becoming harder and harder to stand out online.

It can take buckets of blood, sweat, and tears to build up enough domain authority to generate a steady stream of traffic. But it doesn't have to be that way.

I've compiled five unconventional traffic-generating tactics discovered from growth-hacking. Here they are.

1. Utilize other sites

Just about any company can benefit from SEO. Early on, though, your website simply doesn't have domain authority to show up near the top for any searches. In other words, in the early stages, Google is not your friend.

Luckily, there are ways you can generate traffic without Google.