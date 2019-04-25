For the longest time I'd stopped running because when I ran I kept getting shin splints and sharp knee pain. The problem? I'd been running only twice a week. But when I started daily interval training, I could run 20-30 minutes every day—without pain.

During one guided workout, my digital trainer coached, "Don't worry that you're only running for 20 minutes. Consistency trumps intensity every time."

Athletic performance research has determined that for weight loss, cardiovascular health, and injury minimization, daily workouts outperform sporadic, higher-intensity training. Those who exercise 30 minutes a day fare better than those who work out only on the weekends. Which explains why so many "weekend warriors" show up in emergency rooms on Sunday nights.

Marketing 'Weekend Warriors'

Marketing teams can fall into the same cycle of intense effort followed by exhaustion and exasperation. Consider these common "marketing weekend warrior" scenarios:

Launch warriors focus their time and effort on a new offering, then quickly lose steam a few weeks after the launch—when leads need nurturing.

Big-event warriors spend months planning for a big conference and then fail to follow up, engage, and nurture attendees after the event.

New-tool warriors get excited about the latest technology stack or app but fail to create enough original content to feed the tools successfully.

Content-blitz warriors develop an initial content set but fail to develop new pieces or update content with new information or customer input.

Goal warriors aim for transformation that far exceeds what an organization can realistically implement in a short period... and so fall short.

Regarding that last bullet point, in Predictions 2019: Transformation Goes Pragmatic, Forrester details how many organizations had unsuccessful 2018 customer experience (CX) and digital channel campaigns because they set unrealistic goals for the size or maturity of their organization.

And as a consequence of that initial failure, Forrester predicts, 25% of firms will decelerate digital efforts and will lose market share; also, 20% will eliminate CX initiatives in favor of price cuts to attract customers and maintain volumes—which, as we all know, is not a long-term growth strategy.

A Marketing Training Regimen to Avoid Warrior Syndrome