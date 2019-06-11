It's no secret that events are key to a successful, well-rounded marketing strategy. Being able to interact with your customers and prospects in person can help create lasting relationships between them and your organization or brand.

That's one of the reasons you should fully pour creative energy into the first moments of meeting your guests. Because first impressions last.

The most successful organizations know that winning people over starts with the start: At events, a good first impression begins with an attendee's pleasant event-registration experience.

And if that experience is the opposite of enjoyable?

Good luck with that...

A horrible registration experience can be disastrous for your company. Event registration done wrong will dictate how an attendee feels about your event. There's a chance that their perception will improve over the course of the event, but they are more likely to view even your brand, not just your event, in a negative light moving forward.

How to Create a Lasting Good Impression With Event Registration

The first touchpoint with your guests should wow them—knock them off their feet. Attendees are essential to your business; they should feel important. Go all out and give your guests an unforgettable registration experience. They will remember you for it.

Here are seven ways to make your event registration epic.

1. Start with a fantastic event registration page

Your page, your brand.

Event registration pages speak volumes because they are among the first things attendees interact with. Make your efforts count by creating pages that are beautiful and easy to use. The design elements should align with your brand—think colors, images, and graphics. Your page and design theme should resonate with your audience.

2. Promise effortless sign up

Online registration can be tedious.

Studies show that increase in the number of form fields negatively affects conversion rates.

Make filling out online forms simple by bundling all the critical sections together using a multi-step process that reduces the number of form fields visitors need to fill in.

Increase registration rates by integrating social media sign in. Your registration page should be a simple and interactive experience that keeps users engaged. Reward complete registration efforts with freebies during check-in.

3. Make registration and check-in unique

Because it should be personal.

Personalize event registration with an email that offers travel and room booking management. Inform attendees that you can help them with their transportation and hotel requirements. Send a follow-up email with suggestions for on-site activities that might be interesting. You can send this information via email before the event, or during the event via a mobile app.

4. On-site staff should be at the ready

Sometimes, technology isn't enough.

While using hardware and software to run an event can save on workforce costs, it's always prudent to have staff on site for emergencies. Event staff should have a contingency plan and they should be trained to handle anything that might go wrong in an event. The worst-case scenario here assumes doing things manually, answering questions, and helping with registration.

5. Make your registration page mobile-responsive

Churning out a mobile-friendly event registration page isn't enough these days. A mobile responsive page has the full functionality of a desktop site designed to adjust to a small screen. These pages aren't scaled down versions of an entire Web page. Attendees should be able to register to your event using their phones or tablets.

6. Offer effortless check-in and badging

Because nobody likes queues.

Streamline check-in and badging by emailing attendees all the information they need before the event. Sending your guests relevant information (e.g., registration time, QR code) empowers them to...

Create an agenda and schedule

Become familiar with the venue layout, which helps speed up the check-in process

Show the QR code for quicker badging

Pre-registered attendees should be able to check themselves in via mobile, self-serve check-in carts. That expedited check-in procedure can cut waiting time considerably. If your events suffer from long lines and queuing, consider using event registration software. These platforms can help centralize and sync all your efforts.

7. Own the event

Go big or go home.

Your next point of contact with the attendee is via check-in. Your job is to make sure the entire experience reflects your brand and creates a positive mood among attendees. Use unique staff uniforms designed for that particular event. Don't be afraid to showcase your brand at every turn. Actively engage your guests as much as possible and keep them entertained.

Register Success



Event registration is the first contact event organizers or marketers have with attendees, and it can make or break an event.

These days it's all about setting the expectation with a positive, pleasant experience. Your job as an event planner or marketer is to make the lives of your attendees easier. With technology, you can offer attendees a streamlined process without stress.

Maximize your event's potential by providing attendees a fast and efficient registration experience.