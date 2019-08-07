Mobile advertising is anticipated to account for 30.5% of global advertising expenditure and total $187 billion in 2020, according to Zenith. That's more than twice the desktop advertising spend, and just slightly less than the $192 billion TV spend.

Still, marketers struggle mightily to take advantage of the huge opportunity that is mobile advertising.

Consumers are diverse in their interests and activities; and although the ability to message on the go is a huge opportunity for marketers, it can be an exercise in futility if mobile ads fail to cater to the right mindset.

Marketers must understand how receptive consumers are to certain types of messaging at various moments during the day.

Historically, advertisers have tried to understand receptivity as an exercise in hindsight: Run the ads, see how they perform. Today, the more initiated will use data to predict receptivity prior to delivering ads. But there's also another way—ask consumers directly. That's what we did at Aki Technologies with our recent Mobile Ad Receptivity survey.

We delivered a survey to 1,000 respondents online with an age-range breakout that mirrored the US population's. Our goal was to understand whether consumers themselves recognize the fluctuation in ad receptivity that we measure in advertising campaigns and, if so, how the rate their own receptivity through those moments.

How Hooked Are We?

We began the survey by asking about mobile usage. It wasn't surprising to observe that consumers are spending a lot of time on mobile: Almost half (44.8%) of those surveyed spend five hours or more on device.