In an increasingly saturated marketplace, with products available at the click of a mouse or tap of a finger, it's crucial for your products to capture customers' attention and keep it throughout the purchase process.

Product experience management (PXM) offers a go-to resource for solving product-related challenges.

By understanding the challenges associated with product information in domestic and global markets, and the role PXM plays in solving these challenges, you can effectively meet the needs of customers in today's marketplace.

Product information can make or break your business

Constantly expanding customer touchpoints and cross-border commerce make the optimization of product listings and data difficult—but no longer optional. As channels continue to merge and customers expect a more seamless e-commerce experience, there are several product information management hurdles to consider.

Incorrect product listings mean lost sales

Customers have a lot of options when they search for a desired product. More than ever, they rely on product descriptions to gauge whether the product will meet their needs.

Those who encounter contradictions or confusion in product attributes such as price, size, or availability are quick to abandon their carts, return the product, or leave a negative review.