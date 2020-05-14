Some of our biggest mistakes can teach us some of our greatest lessons. That's as true in business as it is in life.

Having worked with hundreds of customers and spoken with thousands of salespeople and marketers, my colleagues and I have seen just about every account-based marketing mistake that can be made.

In this article, I share some of the most common and costly mistakes marketers make when implementing and executing ABM. I will also share how you can avoid making those mistakes.

Mistake #1: Thinking That Having ABM Technology Means You're Doing ABM

Too often, we see companies purchase an ABM technology and think they're doing ABM simply because they have the technology. Often, they make the purchase because someone high up barked, "Go do ABM!"

ABM is a strategy. Tools and technology simply help you execute it.

First, determine whether ABM is the right go-to-market strategy for your business. Next, define what ABM means for your organization. Only then look at the technology. Doing it any other way would be putting the cart before the horse.

Moreover, not all ABM technology is created equal. There's a lot of ABM tech out there, and it can get confusing. This article includes ideas on where you should invest first.