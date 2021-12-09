The job market has been highly volatile since the spring of 2020, and the uncertainty for job seekers and employers alike is likely to extend well into 2022.

For marketers and creatives—and those seeking to hire them—four trends stand out. They're highlighted in an infographic from talent solutions firm Robert Half.

For example, more than half of marketing and creative managers plan to hire during the second half of this year. Meanwhile, more than 1 in 3 marketing and creative professionals plan to look for a new job.

The data and trends are derived from the 2022 Salary Guide From Robert Half, which projects starting salaries and employment trends for 500 positions across seven specializations, broken out by region and country. Providing insights into the hottest jobs and skills for the coming year, the guide offers advice for employers and job seekers on how to compete in the 2022 hiring market.

See the infographic, below, for four hiring trends marketing managers should be aware of, and check out Robert Half's 2022 Salary Guide in its entirety.

Also below, see two additional, mini-infographics with information on yearend hiring and rethinking the traditional 9-5 workday.

Marketing Hiring: 4 Trends

Yearend Hiring

Flexible Work Schedules