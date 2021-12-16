Starting salaries in the US for professional occupations are expected to increase an average of 3.8% in 2022, with "digital marketing specialist" roles among the Top 10 most in-demand—and an expected salary increase of 5.6%—according to the 2022 Salary Guide From Robert Half.

The annual guide reports projected starting salaries for 500-plus positions across seven specializations, including marketing and creative.

In addition to projected salaries, the guide covers national employment trends; perks and benefits data; and findings on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The following are just a few study findings reported in the 2022 guide:

Marketing and creative leaders reported that it takes over three weeks, on average, to staff non-management roles.

Over one-third of marketing and creative professionals said they plan to look for a new job, mainly for a salary boost.

47% of marketing and creative employers are offering workers more paid time off.

The 2022 Salary Guide's interactive data presentation allows you to select the city nearest you to automatically adjust starting salaries for regional cost of living, talent availability, and other factors.

For example, the national midpoint salary for a content strategist is $78,750, but those in Los Angeles could expect a midpoint salary of $104,738.

Here's a sampling of cities where starting salaries for marketing and creative roles are greater than the national average:

St. Louis: +0.5%

Minneapolis: +7%

Miami: +10%

Austin: +11%

Chicago: +24%

Los Angeles: +33%

Washington DC: +33%

Boston: +34%

New York: 40.5%

San Francisco: +42%

Below, you can find additional study results and charts from the 2022 Salary Guide From Robert Half, highlighting general employment and perks and benefit trends, as well as salary-related findings for marketers and creatives.

National Employment Trends

The employment market is dynamic, with a focus on flexibility, retention, and the need for new skills. That will likely remain unchanged in 2022.

Workers feel especially empowered:

Employers are accordingly taking steps to attract and retain employees:

Perks and Benefits

In a candidate's market, benefits and perks can be just as important as salary for attracting and retaining top talent. Among the perks employees most want are flexible work schedules and remote work options.

And here are the benefits firms are generally offering—and those that workers want most:

Salaries: Marketing and Creative

Not surprisingly, the digital transformation of businesses accelerated because of the ongoing pandemic, and digital marketing and advertising roles are particularly in demand.

The following are the national midpoints of starting salaries for digital marketing roles:

The full report provides detailed information on marketing and creative salaries for the following categories:

Design and production, including management, digital, and UX roles

Content development and management

Advertising and marketing, including agency, corporate, and digital roles

Public relations

Explore the wealth of information in the 2022 Salary Guide From Robert Half for those categories and much more.

About the research: Data referenced in the Salary Guide is based on online surveys developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms in 2021. Respondents included executives, senior managers, and employees from small (20-249 employees), medium (250-499), and large (500+ employees), private, publicly listed, and public sector organizations across the United States.