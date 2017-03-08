My Cart (0)
Travel as an Indicator of Demographics and Lifestyle [Infographic]

by   |    |  356 views


Knowing your consumers' travel habits can help you better understand their buying and general lifestyle patterns as well, an infographic from PlaceIQ suggests.

You can pair location intelligence with geographic and demographic info to send your customers messages they want to see. What does that look like? Here's an example:

Best Western visitors are more likely to be seniors, whereas Comfort Inn sleepers are more likely to be 25-34 years old, according to the infographic.

That information can help you target customers in a hyperlocal way in areas with a lot of loyalists to a certain hotel chain.

To learn more about how travel choices relate to demographics and lifestyle choices, see the infographic. Tap or click to view a larger version.



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Kar Wed Mar 8, 2017 via web

    This makes no sense at all and I do not see any credibility in it. I know of no one who fits into any of these segments - not even closely.

    Sorry, Laura.

