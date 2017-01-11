Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GOPRO17 »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Ultimate LinkedIn Cheat Sheet [Infographic]

by   |    |  2,093 views
Email
Top

Did you know that only 51% of LinkedIn users have complete profiles, yet profile completeness is the first priority in how the LinkedIn search algorithm displays results? That's according to an infographic by LeisureJobs.

Completing your profile to get the most views goes beyond simply using properly sized images and getting recommendations, however.

The addition of a professional headline, optimizing your job titles, and publishing articles directly on the site are just a few of the many additional tips recommended in the infographic.

As your connections start pouring in, LinkedIn has a way to maintain relationship notes that are visible only to you, the infographic advises.

For more on how to make your LinkedIn profile a magnet for views, click on the truncated image below to view the full infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Career ManagementLinkedInPersonal BrandingSEOSocial Media

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!