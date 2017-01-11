The Ultimate LinkedIn Cheat Sheet [Infographic]

Did you know that only 51% of LinkedIn users have complete profiles, yet profile completeness is the first priority in how the LinkedIn search algorithm displays results? That's according to an infographic by LeisureJobs.

Completing your profile to get the most views goes beyond simply using properly sized images and getting recommendations, however.

The addition of a professional headline, optimizing your job titles, and publishing articles directly on the site are just a few of the many additional tips recommended in the infographic.

As your connections start pouring in, LinkedIn has a way to maintain relationship notes that are visible only to you, the infographic advises.

