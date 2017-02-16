My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

What Makes a Good Boss? Follow This Flowchart to Find Out [Infographic]

by   |    |  1,377 views
Email
Top

"You never stop learning how to be a great boss," according to a flowchart infographic from Headway Capital. But having the responsibility of a boss can also be a great challenge.

For example, an effective leader not only helps manage conflict but also supports team members to grow professionally, which can take a lot of time.

A good manager also takes regular self-assessments and continually tries to improve his or her leadership skills, suggests the infographic.

Follow the flowchart, below, to begin your own self-assessment—possibly the first step on your journey to management excellence.

See how you stack up by answering the questions in the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Career ManagementManagement

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!