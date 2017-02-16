What Makes a Good Boss? Follow This Flowchart to Find Out [Infographic]

"You never stop learning how to be a great boss," according to a flowchart infographic from Headway Capital. But having the responsibility of a boss can also be a great challenge.

For example, an effective leader not only helps manage conflict but also supports team members to grow professionally, which can take a lot of time.

A good manager also takes regular self-assessments and continually tries to improve his or her leadership skills, suggests the infographic.

Follow the flowchart, below, to begin your own self-assessment—possibly the first step on your journey to management excellence.

See how you stack up by answering the questions in the infographic:



