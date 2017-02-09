How Eye Tracking Actually Works: A Closer Look [Infographic]

Data from eye-tracking studies can help marketers, designers, and developers create websites, advertisements, logos, and other aspects of a brand's visual presentation and representation—and improve the user experience.

However, though we marketers may appreciate the results, many of us don't really know how eye tracking works.

This infographic by iMotions, a biometric research platform, helps close that knowledge gap by explaining how the eyes—and the software that tracks them—work.

For example, did you know that the human eye has a resolution of of 576 megapixels, which is 72 times the resolution of the iPhone 6 screen?

Another fun eye fact from the infographic: humans blink about 17 times per minute. (I bet that made you blink.)





To learn more about your eyes and how eye-tracking works, see the infographic: