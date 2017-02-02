My Cart (0)
How Marketers Can Use Technology to Excel at Personalization [Infographic]

by   |    |  735 views
The pairing of Big Data and technology improvements has helped marketers get better at personalizing communications, says an infographic from Open Topic, an artificial intelligence platform.

Although challenges in using data in an efficient and effective way still exist, technological improvements such as natural language processing and auto-publishing can help marketers navigate this territory, the infographic points out.

And navigating that territory is worth it, as 66% of marketers say the main drivers of personalization are better customer experience and improved business performance, according to the infographic.

With more personalized experiences leading to better, more loyal customers, there's no reason not to be on board.

To find out more about how to make personalization a top priority for you, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

