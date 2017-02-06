My Cart (0)
A Visual History of Content Marketing [Infographic]

Many people think content marketing is relatively new, but it's apparently been around in its current state for at least 100 years.

An infographic released by Uberflip shows the history of this marketing method—all the way back to the time of cavemen...

Cavemen? Yes. The earliest evidence of communication via content is on the walls of caves in Spain, claims the infographic.

More recently—back in 1895—John Deere's The Furrow magazine offered agricultural tips to farmers, and it's often cited as the "unofficial birth of brand publishing," the infographic points out.

Fast-forward to 2000, when Seth Godin offered a free e-book, which "has since been downloaded over 1 million times and been credited as the inspiration for a new content format," says the infographic.


To see the history of content marketing, right up to 2017, check out the infographic:


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

