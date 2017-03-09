My Cart (0)
Localizing Your Website Can Help You Win Customers [Infographic]

If you're doing business internationally, it's important for your website to be available in local languages, according to an infographic released by Day Translations.

Some 70% of the world doesn't speak English, yet 57% of websites contain only English content, the infographic states.

That can be a problem, because it means you don't have control over how an automatic translation program interprets the content on your website.

In addition, it can make your website harder for Google to rank for keywords in a particular language.

For more reasons to use your visitors' local languages on your website, see the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

