Agile Selling for the Real World [Infographic]

by   |    |  497 views
Agile is all the rage, and although we usually hear the "A" word in the context of marketing, Agile selling can have benefits as well.

What is Agile selling, you ask? SAVO has created an infographic that answers that very question—and explains how Agile can help you manage the sales cycle.

The idea behind Agile selling is that a buyer's journey does not happen in a straight line, and "agile selling embraces the chaos of a complex sales cycle," the infographic explains.

The process allows sellers to provide buyers with needed resources at the right time, and it helps marketing make continual improvements to the support they provide to the sellers. Most important, it helps the buyers get what they want, when they want it.

To learn more about how Agile selling might help your organization, see the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

Customer-CentricCustomer CommunicationsCustomer ExperienceMarketing SmarterSales

