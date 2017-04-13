Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on PRO with code APRIL17 »

11 Tips on How to Plan, Prep, and Deliver a Killer Presentation [Infographic]

Whether you're updating executives on the latest numbers or presenting for a webinar to hundreds of prospects, presentation skills have become an important part of the job for many marketers. 

Yet, 75% of people have anxiety about public speaking, according to data cited in an infographic guide by Business Backer.

Luckily, the business funding company has you covered by outlining steps to reduce those jitters via proper preparation and planning.

The infographic has tips on various aspects of presenting, from body language to presentation structure.

To see what to do with your arms, how to incorporate metaphors, and more, click on the image to see the full infographic:


 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

