My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Your Brain on Video: Use Emotions to Tell Your Brand Story [Infographic]

by   |    |  997 views
Email
Top

The use of video content in marketing continues to grow, and over 90% of marketers say video content is important.

Whether you're working with a video production agency or producing video in-house, having a strategy for your content is crucial for connecting to—and converting—your viewers. Having a clear concept of what tone to take before you start creating is also key.

Accordingly, it helps to understand the relationship between video content and the brain, and, more specifically, how humans emotionally connect with visual imagery.

A infographic from Digital Brew breaks down what you need to know about that relationship.

Check out the infographic for information on emotional motivators, which emotional appeals work and which don't, and ways to appeal to your target viewer.



Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

ContentCustomer BehaviorHumorTestimonialsVideos

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!