Your Brain on Video: Use Emotions to Tell Your Brand Story [Infographic]

The use of video content in marketing continues to grow, and over 90% of marketers say video content is important.

Whether you're working with a video production agency or producing video in-house, having a strategy for your content is crucial for connecting to—and converting—your viewers. Having a clear concept of what tone to take before you start creating is also key.

Accordingly, it helps to understand the relationship between video content and the brain, and, more specifically, how humans emotionally connect with visual imagery.

A infographic from Digital Brew breaks down what you need to know about that relationship.

Check out the infographic for information on emotional motivators, which emotional appeals work and which don't, and ways to appeal to your target viewer.





