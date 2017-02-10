Valentine's Day 2017 Stats You'll Love [Infographic]

Marketers love a holiday marketing opportunity, and Valentine's Day always gets our hearts racing.

The folks at Text Marketer, an SMS marketing platform in the UK, have compiled an infographic with some fun marketing statistics for the holiday this year.

For instance, one study found that 49% of people over age 55 who celebrate Valentine's Day plan their spend the week before the big day, whereas 40% of those 24 years and younger plan two weeks or more in advance, the infographic states.

Curious if you're spending enough on your loved one? The average spend on Valentine's Day is £45 (about $56) according to the infographic.

For more statistics about the holiday of love, check out the infographic:



