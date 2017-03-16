My Cart (0)
Flowchart: Use the Right Digital Advertising Strategies and Metrics for Your Campaigns [Infographic]

by   |    |  911 views
Every digital marketing campaign comes down to selecting the right strategy, applying the right tactics, and using the right metrics to measure campaign results.

But how do marketers decide which strategy, tactics, and performance metrics will help them achieve their marketing campaign goals?

That's where this flowchart graphic from Choozle can help.

Just start at the top and work your way through a few quick questions to determine, based on your campaign's goals, what approaches you should take to achieve the results you want.

To start that process, check out the infographic. Just tap or click to view a larger version.


 


Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

