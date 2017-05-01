What Time of Day You Should Write Marketing Emails to Avoid Mistakes [Infographic]

Bad news for night owls: Marketing content drafted at night contains more mistakes than content drafted during the day, according to findings by Grammarly.

The data folks at the grammar-checking tool analyzed over one billion words in emails and uncovered some interesting data about when mistakes are made.

We covered some of these insights earlier this year, and Grammarly produced another infographic, which includes more stats from the study.

People make an average of 13 mistakes per 100 words typed, and spelling mistakes account for more than half of them, the infographic claims. However, the top mistake concerns the use of apostrophes, followed by a few pairs (not "pears") of homophones.

To see more of Grammarly's findings, check out the infographic:



