What Time of Day You Should Write Marketing Emails to Avoid Mistakes [Infographic]

Bad news for night owls: Marketing content drafted at night contains more mistakes than content drafted during the day, according to findings by Grammarly.
The data folks at the grammar-checking tool analyzed over one billion words in emails and uncovered some interesting data about when mistakes are made.
We covered some of these insights earlier this year, and Grammarly produced another infographic, which includes more stats from the study.
People make an average of 13 mistakes per 100 words typed, and spelling mistakes account for more than half of them, the infographic claims. However, the top mistake concerns the use of apostrophes, followed by a few pairs (not "pears") of homophones.
To see more of Grammarly's findings, check out the infographic:
This is so depressing. Not for the errors but the conclusions and implications.
The idea that most marketers are working outside of normal business hours is peculiar. More confounding is the suggestion that the number of mistakes made by people, in general, is applicable to marketers specifically (though, admittedly, I have seen billboards for major advertisers that included apostrophe errors: "Most 747's to Paris").
Foreign words may be appearing in everyday posts by people who are not (necessarily) expected to write well (Grammarly's user profile includes people in law, healthcare, academia, engineering, and those who are not native speakers, as well as in marketing), but they're not cropping up in brand-generated email or social media content.
The saddest part is that Grammarly is necessary at all. It's existence makes it clear that our education system is failing to provide the most basic of skills.
Do people make more mistakes when writing at night or do people who make more mistakes all the time happen to write at night?
Those are two very different issues.