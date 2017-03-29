My Cart (0)
The Domain Name System (DNS): Complicated Technology Explained in Simple Terms [Infographic]

"If you can't explain it simply, you don't understand it well enough." That quote is often attributed to Albert Einstein, and although that attribution is debatable, there is truth in the quote.

Luckily, the folks at Web Hosting Geeks understand domain name systems very well, and they put together a guide that explains DNS simply for those of us who use domain names regularly—including marketers who might be required to come up with domain names for their brands—but don't know how it all works.

The guide includes an infographic that explains how to break down the structure of a domain name and what the most popular top-level domains are.

The infographic also dives into the difference between IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and illustrates more of the technical aspects of DNS, such as how a recursive server works and what the function of DNS is.

To learn more about DNS, click on the image to see the full infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

